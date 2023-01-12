Classroom Champion: Brock Slaydon from A&M Consolidated High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brock Slaydon is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The A&M Consolidated senior has a 4.12 grade point average and ranks 64th in his class. Brock is a member of the National Honor Society and Christ Church Youth Choir. He also serves as the Vice President of Communications for the Young Men’s Service League and has spent time volunteering for several non-profits in the area.

“He does what’s right all the time,” said Consol teacher Emily Crosthwait. “He’s the kind of person that you can depend on him to be leading by example, word, action. He works tirelessly. He’s just one of those kids that people notice, and they follow him.”

Athletically, Brock is on the Tiger football, powerlifting, and track teams. He was awarded first team all-district as a linebacker in his junior and senior years after being named honorable mention as a sophomore. Brock is the fifth ranked powerlifter in the state, and as a junior, he set the school record in the power clean. He also holds the title of “Top Tiger,” an honor bestowed upon the best overall performer in a series of strength, speed, and agility drills.

“Brock is a four-year letterman: powerlifting, football, and track,” said Chad Bruggman, Consol assistant football coach. “It’s kind of an unbelievable accomplishment at the 5A level. He’s done a great job of balancing all of his activities while he’s been in high school. He’s kind of the perfect example of a student-athlete.”

While being a three-sport 5A student-athlete is time consuming, Brock says that his academics always come first.

“I think school is very important because it’s how you learn, it’s how you work your mind, you get to learn new things and you get to build relationships with friends around you,” Brock said. “How I’m able to balance sports and school is kind of just focusing on school first and then athletics after that.”

After graduation, Brock plans to major in business at Texas A&M’s Mays Business School. Congratulations to A&M Consolidated High School’s Brock Slaydon, this week’s News Three Sports Classroom Champion.

