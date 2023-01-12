Focus at Four: What impact did inflation have on the holiday shopping season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Inflation is pinching everyone’s wallet these days. The rising costs are definitely having an impact on consumers.

However, a report Thursday showed inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier.

It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown. On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1% from November to December, the first such drop since May 2020.

Industries like trucking, delivery, food and oil and gas have also been running on thin margins, according to Motive CEO and Co-founder Shoaib Makani.

“This is a pretty tight labor market. It is very hard to hire truck drivers, construction workers, fuel service workers, and the result of this is higher consumer prices,” said Makani.

Makani spoke during First News at Four about the direct effects of inflation and supply chain issues on industries that we as consumers rely on heavily, especially around the holidays.

“We see it on our shelves at stores for the services we procure but it’s not all bad. I think we are starting to turn the corner.”

