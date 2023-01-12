Focus at Four: What impact did inflation have on the holiday shopping season

Impact of inflation for holiday shopping season
Impact of inflation for holiday shopping season(WBRC)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Inflation is pinching everyone’s wallet these days. The rising costs are definitely having an impact on consumers.

However, a report Thursday showed inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier.

It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown. On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1% from November to December, the first such drop since May 2020.

Industries like trucking, delivery, food and oil and gas have also been running on thin margins, according to Motive CEO and Co-founder Shoaib Makani.

“This is a pretty tight labor market. It is very hard to hire truck drivers, construction workers, fuel service workers, and the result of this is higher consumer prices,” said Makani.

Makani spoke during First News at Four about the direct effects of inflation and supply chain issues on industries that we as consumers rely on heavily, especially around the holidays.

“We see it on our shelves at stores for the services we procure but it’s not all bad. I think we are starting to turn the corner.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 90 north Tuesday afternoon according to Texas DPS.
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90
1 killed after 18-wheeler crashes into roadway construction convoy
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
Stephanie Schelski, 34
Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car

Latest News

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva.
Cameron Man killed in Milam County crash on Wednesday
Aggie Football exhibit expected to draw fans during football season
Military, football exhibits coming to Bush Library
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary- Ms. Contreras’ class
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary- Ms. Contreras’ class
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary- Ms. Brown’s class
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary- Ms. Brown’s class