Franklin’s Bryson Washington elects to kick off college career at Baylor next week

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - They filed into Lions Gym Wednesday afternoon as Bryson Washington announced he would be graduating early after signing with Baylor back in December to continue his football career.

Washington was a two way starter and two time state champion for the Lions. As a running back he rushed for 2,131 yards on 244 carries and scored 30 touchdowns last season. As a defensive back he logged 72 tackles, forced a pair of fumbles, recovered a fumble, and was responsible for 3 tackles for loss in 2022.

He said he was excited to start his college career and wanted to thank his teachers and coaches for helping him graduate early.

“I appreciate the staff. They have always been by my side,” said Washington. “Whatever I wanted to do they were going to ride with me until the wheels fall off and they did that. Whether I was going to stay until May or graduate now,” wrapped up the Baylor signee.

Bryson is undecided on what degree he will be pursuing, but excited he’s only playing an hour from home and looking forward to seeing some familiar faces at McLane Stadium up in Waco.

