From The Ground Up: Farmers, consumers feeling effects of Avian Flu

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve noticed empty shelves in the egg aisle or higher prices when there are cartons available, this is probably due to farmers dealing with avian flu in their flock of chickens.

“We’ve lost so many birds this year, and that’s not going to really change quickly because we have to replace those birds so we have to get more baby chicks and raise them up,” said Texas A&M University Poultry Science Professor Greg Archer.

The disease can spread very quickly on farms and if one bird tests positive for the avian flu, the entire flock could be affected, forcing farmers to depopulate.

“That could be millions of birds in one location, and that, of course takes away millions of birds that are producing eggs.”

Archer also said eggs have been in higher demand than usual and farmers are depopulating in the most humane ways possible.

