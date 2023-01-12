Internationally-acclaimed production makes stop in the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is continuing its 50th season with a concert-style show that honors two folk-rock legends. “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” shares the journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from the beginning when the two were known as “Tom and Jerry.” It will also highlight their success, split and epic reunion.

The OPAS executive director Anne Black said Simon and Garfunkel’s music serves as a backdrop to what was going on during the time period OPAS was created. The show will feature original film footage, photos and a full band.

Audiences will also be able to enjoy some of the duo’s biggest hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia” and “Bridge of Troubled Water.”

“I think our older audience members who remember this music and love this music will go away feeling their youth come back, and I think the young people who may or may not know this music will realize what great music it was,” Black said.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” will be held at the Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

More information and tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.