Internationally-acclaimed production makes stop in the Brazos Valley

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is continuing its 50th season with a concert-style show that honors two folk-rock legends. “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” shares the journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from the beginning when the two were known as “Tom and Jerry.” It will also highlight their success, split and epic reunion.

The OPAS executive director Anne Black said Simon and Garfunkel’s music serves as a backdrop to what was going on during the time period OPAS was created. The show will feature original film footage, photos and a full band.

Audiences will also be able to enjoy some of the duo’s biggest hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia” and “Bridge of Troubled Water.”

“I think our older audience members who remember this music and love this music will go away feeling their youth come back, and I think the young people who may or may not know this music will realize what great music it was,” Black said.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” will be held at the Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

More information and tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 90 north Tuesday afternoon according to Texas DPS.
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90
1 killed after 18-wheeler crashes into roadway construction convoy
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
Stephanie Schelski, 34
Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car

Latest News

The school will offer training for dance, acting, musical theater, singing and more.
Bryan native takes acting school to the future
Daily Pledge- Greens Prairie Elementary- Mrs. Weber’s class
Daily Pledge- Greens Prairie Elementary- Mrs. Weber’s class
Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information
Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information
Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information
Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information