Local organization bringing ‘Magical Memories’ to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Your children can live out their fairytale and comic book dreams with the help of the magical cast of “My Magical Memory.”

Established in 2017, My Magical Memory is a character entertainment business for children’s events in the Brazos Valley area where character performers strive to make each little prince and princess feel as royal as possible.

“Our goal is to bring magic to those in the Brazos Valley who might not otherwise have it. Adults, grandparents, kids of all ages, princes, princesses, and superheroes. Our goal is to bring magic and a fairytale dream to everyone,” My Magical Memory Owner, Shannon Mitchem, said.

The most magical part of this organization is its dedication to give back to local nonprofits like Phoebe’s Home, a short-term emergency shelter which provides a safe place for victims of domestic violence and their children.

Mitchem says the goal was to donate a minimum of $500 towards their choice of charity and so far, they have doubled that!

“My Magical Memory is very, very proud to say that a large portion of our proceeds will support Phoebe’s Home, so their services can remain free for those in the Kingdom of Brazos Valley,” she said.

By Royal Decree, all Princes, Princesses, and Superheroes are invited to attend the My Magical Memory Royal Fairytale Ball on Saturday, March 4 at The Barn BCS.

You may purchase tickets to one of two sessions. The morning general session will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the afternoon general session will be from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The full rundown of events you can expect at the ball can be found on the My Magical Memory website here.

You can purchase your tickets to the Royal Fairytale Ball here.

