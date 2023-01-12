Milam County jury hands down life sentence for man convicted of sexually abusing a child

Mark Aaron Mason mugshot.
Mark Aaron Mason mugshot.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A Lampasas man will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually assaulting a child he knew personally, said Milam County prosecutors on Thursday.

After a three-day jury trial Mark Aaron Mason, 51, formerly of Cameron was found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child, a First Degree Felony, and received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Milam County District Judge John W. Youngblood proceeded over the case in the 20th district court.

Child Protective Services first became aware of the abuse that was taking place in Cameron in September 2020.

The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before returning a guilty verdict.

First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price prosecuted the State’s case.

Editor’s note: To protect the survivor’s identity, we are withholding details that have been publicly released in this case.

