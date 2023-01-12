Military, football exhibits coming to Bush Library

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some new exhibits are coming to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018 will be at the library from May to September.

A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told: A Century of Aggie Football opens July 3 and will remain open through Aggie football season. This is an in-house exhibit and library officials expect it to draw Aggie football fans from near and far.

Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines details the exhibits currently at the library.

“Mandela: The Official Exhibition” is the major new global exhibition that explores the life of one of the world’s most famous freedom fighters and political leaders. The epic story of Nelson Mandela is told in a series of experiential galleries from his rural childhood home through years of turbulent struggle against the apartheid regime, to his eventual vindication and final years as South Africa’s first democratically elected president. Visitors will learn about why he is still such an important figure, as the exhibit explores his fight for racial equality, his uncanny ability to forgive, and his tireless work to unify South Africa. The Mandela exhibit will be open until April 30.

“Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of the Apartheid” explores the United States’ diplomatic efforts during the final years of the apartheid regime in South Africa. Featuring newly declassified documents, this exhibit gives visitors a new insight into the behind-the-scenes conversations between George Bush and F.W. De Klerk, Nelson Mandela, and other leaders in the region of Southern Africa during this pivotal time in world history. It is open in the Fidelity Gallery through April 2.

“Looking Back: A George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Retrospective” details the library’s 25-year history. Over the years, it has hosted more than three million visitors, presidents, countless foreign heads of state, hundreds of free public events, issues forums, and guest speakers. The library has opened more than 135 exhibits, which have been as diverse as they were informative, covering every subject from the presidency, to trains, baseball, and even the American West. This exhibit is open until April 2.

For hours and admission information, go to bush41.org.

