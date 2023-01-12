New manufacturing and distribution facility coming to Bryan, will create over 100 jobs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to Gov. Greg Abbott, CertainTeed LLC will be building a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan.

CertainTeed is a manufacturing and distributing company that produces exterior and interior building projects.

The new business is expected to create 130 new jobs and about $140 million in capital investment. CertainTeed has also been extended $546,000 from a Texas Enterprise Fund grant, and was offered a $1,000 Veteran Created Job bonus.

“Our new manufacturing facility and distribution center symbolizes our commitment to our customers in the southern United States, to the State of Texas, and to the City of Bryan and its citizens,” a statement from CertainTeed Vice President and General Manager Carmen Bodden said.

The location of the CertainTeed facility in Bryan or when construction will be completed have not been released yet.

