New manufacturing and distribution facility coming to Bryan, will create over 100 jobs

(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to Gov. Greg Abbott, CertainTeed LLC will be building a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan.

CertainTeed is a manufacturing and distributing company that produces exterior and interior building projects.

The new business is expected to create 130 new jobs and about $140 million in capital investment. CertainTeed has also been extended $546,000 from a Texas Enterprise Fund grant, and was offered a $1,000 Veteran Created Job bonus.

“Our new manufacturing facility and distribution center symbolizes our commitment to our customers in the southern United States, to the State of Texas, and to the City of Bryan and its citizens,” a statement from CertainTeed Vice President and General Manager Carmen Bodden said.

The location of the CertainTeed facility in Bryan or when construction will be completed have not been released yet.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 90 north Tuesday afternoon according to Texas DPS.
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90
1 killed after 18-wheeler crashes into roadway construction convoy
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
Stephanie Schelski, 34
Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car

Latest News

Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary- Ms. Brown’s class
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary- Ms. Brown’s class
Daily Pledge- Greens Prairie Elementary – Mrs. Wilson’s class
Daily Pledge- Greens Prairie Elementary – Mrs. Wilson’s class
Thursday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 1/12
Thursday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 1/12
Aggie Football exhibit expected to draw fans during football season
KBTX News 3 at Noon: George Bush Library and Museum
Experts raise alarm over TikTok’s impact on mental health