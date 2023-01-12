Stewart named FWAA Freshman All-American

Evan Stewart running with the football during Texas A&M's 2022 Spring Practice.
Evan Stewart running with the football during Texas A&M's 2022 Spring Practice.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jan. 12, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M football’s Evan Stewart was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, announced Thursday afternoon.

Stewart established himself as one of the top receivers in the SEC, also writing his name among A&M’s freshman records in his debut season.  

A native of Frisco, Texas, Stewart ranked No. 1 in the nation among freshmen and eighth overall in the SEC, averaging 64.9 receiving yards per game on the year.

His 649 yards on 53 receptions led all league freshmen and rank among the top-five freshman performances all-time at A&M.

Stewart racked up 106 yards on eight catches at top-ranked Alabama and later upped his season best when he tallied 120 yards on eight grabs against Florida.  

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M football. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieFootball.

