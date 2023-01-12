Student athletes to gain ‘college experience’ in Boys & Girls Clubs’ basketball program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a child that has a dream of being in the NBA or WNBA, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley wants to help hone your child’s skills at their annual basketball program.

There will be boys and girls’ teams for kids ages 6-9, 10-12 and 13-14.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley’s Athletics Director Roderick World Harris Jr. says that youth sports is a great way to bring out good competition in a child.

“You get a chance to put everything you’ve been working for and come to the club and put it to use,” said Harris Jr.

For the 2023 season, student-athletes will be representing a university by wearing its school colors and having its logo on the uniforms.

Teams that participants could play for are Duke University, University of Kentucky, University of Kansas, and of course Texas A&M University and Sam Houston State University.

They will also go through player evaluations and coaches will be able to “recruit” players. Participants will also receive offer letters from teams after they’ve been recruited.

The Boys & Girls Clubs hopes to give players the experience of being on a college team.

“Everybody might not go to the NBA but everybody has a chance to go to a university whether you play sports or not. You can go and just be a student,” said Harris Jr.

There will be a championship game at the end of the season.

You can register for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley basketball program here.

Boys & Girls club basketball registration deadline extended (Boys & Girls Club)

