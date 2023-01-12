Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform with Texas All-State band

Six CSISD students will perform in the Texas all-state band next month.
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band.

CSISD All-State Band Members (Ensemble)

  • Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)
  • Riho Miyamoto, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)
  • Luke Hudgins, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)
  • Cooper Allen, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)
  • Mauricio Garcia, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)
  • Nathan Taylor, AMCHS (5A Symphonic Band)

The performances will be held on Feb. 11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the TMEA Clinic/Convention.

All-state is the highest honor a Texas music student can achieve.

