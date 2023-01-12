Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform with Texas All-State band

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band.

CSISD All-State Band Members (Ensemble)

Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)

Riho Miyamoto, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)

Luke Hudgins, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)

Cooper Allen, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)

Mauricio Garcia, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)

Nathan Taylor, AMCHS (5A Symphonic Band)

The performances will be held on Feb. 11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the TMEA Clinic/Convention.

All-state is the highest honor a Texas music student can achieve.

