Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform with Texas All-State band
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band.
CSISD All-State Band Members (Ensemble)
- Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)
- Riho Miyamoto, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)
- Luke Hudgins, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)
- Cooper Allen, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)
- Mauricio Garcia, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)
- Nathan Taylor, AMCHS (5A Symphonic Band)
The performances will be held on Feb. 11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the TMEA Clinic/Convention.
All-state is the highest honor a Texas music student can achieve.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.