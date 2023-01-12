Twin City Mission accepting donations to help underprivileged

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are a lot of you probably hoping to deep clean and get rid of some of those old clothes and furniture in the new year. But before you throw that stuff out consider donating or re-selling it to Twin City Mission.

Director of Community Relations and Development Ron Crozier says anything that you want to get rid of, Twin City will take.

“People think about giving something away because they don’t want it or don’t need it. That doesn’t mean that- that item is not reusable again. Whether it’s clothing or furniture. Somebody in our community can use those items,” emphasized Crozier.

Twin City Mission is always accepting donations. Crozier says they are currently in need of small furniture items.

“Things that would fit in the kitchen, things that would fit on the end tables in your living room. Bedding, nightstands, things like that.”

Crozier shares that Twin City takes those items and uses them for their transitional housing program where they help people get settled into an apartment.

To donate call the Twin City Mission mainline at 979-822-7511 to schedule a truck to pick up donated items or you can drop items off at one of the resale stores.

To get more information on programs or the mission visit the Twin City Mission website.

