Two CSISD teams make first appearances at UIL Spirit State Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated’s cheer team is heading to the UIL State Championships for the first time in program history.

Prelims are Friday and the finals are Saturday at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

“Our goal is to set a future standard for ourselves for future years to come and to be the best that we can be, and that w know we can be. It’s awesome to set the standards for future years and create that legacy,” said senior Breanna Joy Wilfong.

Consol has 30 members competing. The routine consists of dancing, cheering and stunting.

“It’s very exciting and I’m super proud of everyone and everyone’s work that they put into this routine, and I just can’t wait to see what Friday is going to look like,” said Hannah Stivers.

Consol does their prelim routine tomorrow at 2:40 p.m.

Over at College Station who is also making the trek to the UIL State Competition. This is also the Cougars first year competing in the tournament.

College Station also has a three minute choreographed routine with stunts and cheers. They’ve wanted to go in past years but finally made the commitment to go this season and the captains believe their squad is ready for the experience.

“It’s really special ending with this team, and knowing how hard they worked,” said senior, Nadia Dujka. “I just can’t think of another team that has worked this hard and I can’t even think of another team that has worked this hard. I’ve been doing competitive cheer since I was in the fifth grade and now I’m a senior and ending with this, and I’m just super thankful because I can’t believe it’s here and it’s so exciting.”

College Station takes the mat Friday at 9:35 a.m. for the preliminary round.

Both teams will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

