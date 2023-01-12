TxDOT analyzes bicycle safety in Bryan district

By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bicyclists in the Brazos Valley may have a reason to celebrate as TxDOT looks at the area’s bicycle safety as part of the statewide bicycle analysis and district bicycle plan pilot program.

The Bryan district is one out of four districts in Texas that is participating in the program.

TxDOT is hoping to develop an approach that the rest of the districts in Texas can apply in the future. TxDOT Bryan Public Information Officer Bob Colwell says that safety is their number one priority.

“We know that bicyclists and pedestrians use our system just like motor vehicles do. We’re looking out for everyone that uses our system and we’re proud that we have this pilot program in place,” said Colwell.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Bicycle Coordinator for Bryan District Amanda Owens at amanda.owens@txdot.gov or call at (979)-778-9770.

TxDOT is also asking the community to take a survey regarding bike safety they will use in their analysis.

