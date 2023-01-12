Unfished Business: Buffalo contractor under investigation maintains his innocence

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County contractor under investigation for taking thousands of dollars from an Oakwood family and not completing the work is speaking out to clear his name.

Luis Carrillo, owner of L.C. Custom Homes in Buffalo was hired by Mark and Jeanie Haas in September 2021 to build their dream home.

Mark, a disabled Marine veteran, and Jeanie, an accountant who’s now battling stage five kidney disease, say they paid Carrillo more than $270,000 for 11 projects on their 12-acre property in Oakwood.

The Haas family told KBTX they outlined the projects they wanted Carrillo to complete including building a new home, installing a new generator and HVAC system, new fencing around the property, underground fuel storage, concrete work, and more. The family says, in all, they invested more than $300,000 into the property, including building materials, appliances and labor costs.

“We invested $341,000 here on the property. Now, some of that was spent for new appliances, home furnishings, the well, and the generator, but the actual cash that we handed him is roughly $270,000,” said Mark.

Carrillo and his attorney Justin Reed of Reed & Reed, L.L.P Attorneys at Law in Mexia, maintain his innocence and says they’ve even offered to help with the investigation currently underway with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.

“First of all, we don’t want Mr. Carrillo to have any criminal charges because we don’t think that he did anything wrong,” said Reed. “We immediately contacted the District Attorney’s Office and advised them that if they needed anything, that we were more than happy to assist in any way.”

Carrillo argues that changes to the original scope of work and the cost of materials are where the breakdown in communication with the Haas family began. Carrillo says he met with the homeowners who informed him of their plans to refer the situation to law enforcement. Carrillo also says he attempted to negotiate with the homeowners but his attempts went unanswered.

“When they leave the meeting I send them a message and say ‘hey let’s sit down me and you, let’s work it out, let’s get the numbers, let’s get the numbers together,’” Carrillo said. “[Mark Haas] never responded to me.”

Last week Carrillo and his attorney provided KBTX with more than 200 pages of invoices totaling more than $140,000 as proof that supplies were bought, but the invoices don’t make it clear where or how those supplies were used, and Carrillo didn’t provide an explanation of additional charges like labor. They say upgrades and higher supply cost ultimately put the project over budget.

“We never talk about fireplaces. We never talk about high dollar widows, high dollar doors,” Carrillo said. " But you know everything keeps adding on and adding on.”

“Like a lot of situations, I think, when you have changed orders that aren’t communicated, I think that that’s when problems occur,’ said Reed.

Mark and Jeannie Haas filed complaints with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation after learning that Carrillo does not have an electrician or HVAC certification but Carrillo argues they knew that before hiring him.

“I never told him that I was a contractor, that I have insurance,” Carrillo said. “ He asked me one time, one time, ‘are you insured and bonded?’ And I said no.”

The homeowners say they plan to sue but want Carrillo held criminally responsible, something his lawyer says is hard to do without proving intent.

“We haven’t heard of anything that Mr. Carrillo has done like this before, he doesn’t have a pattern or history,” said Reed.

Experts with the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association say situations like these can be avoided. First, experts say you should always have a professional contract that is typed and not handwritten and it should be signed by all parties.

“Nowadays there are forms that are easy to populate,” said Greater Brazos Valley Homebuilders Association past president Jimmy Pitman. “They define the relationship. They define expectations and prevent any kind of miscommunication or misrepresentation from occurring.

Pitman says to avoid any confusion all changes should be documented as well.

“Any kind of changes that occurred during construction need to be put down in writing,” Pitman said. “And both parties sign off on it with agreed pricing and as much information in that writing as possible to define what is being changed.

Carrillo and his lawyer say they want the investigation to play out before anyone rushes to judgment. They say most importantly they want what they call harassment from the community to stop.

Carrillo’s family has now filed complaints with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our main goal is to have his name clear, to have his wife to be able to go back to her taqueria and sell tacos and continue to provide for the people of Leon County,” said Reed. “If there’s a way that this matter can be resolved where he can finish this work, I think Mr. Carrillo would like to do that as well.”

