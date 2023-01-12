Watch for red flags, avoid contractor scams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Recent KBTX reports have warned about contractors scamming customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for unfinished projects.

The experts at Schulte Roofing say by recognizing tell-tale warning signs, you can avoid scams like these.

“They’ll come up with different ways to get people to give them account information, or money upfront. If you’re hiring a reputable business, a good contractor, they won’t need any money upfront,” Schulte Roofing President, Josh Schulte, said.

Schulte says when his team is in face-to-face negotiations with a homeowner, they do not require them to pay for the work before it’s done. “We would like to have half of the money up front, but we never require it. This way, they know they don’t have to write that check right away. They also know, for sure, that we aren’t running away with their money because we don’t have it,” he said.

When sitting down with your contractor, Schulte says it’s important to ask about general liability insurance and proof of that. “Anybody who has general liability insurance should have an insurance agent to contact and verify that,” he said.

Schulte says if a homeowner has been scammed before and doesn’t know who or where to turn to next, his team is ready and willing to help. “That’s almost all of what we do. Time and time again people tell us about how their previous contactors have ripped them off or made them unhappy, and I tell them, ‘look, we’re not those people,’” Schulte said.

To learn more about the services offered at Schulte Roofing, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.