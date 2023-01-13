Aggies to host First Pitch Banquet as part of Alumni Weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball will host its second annual First Pitch Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 4 as part of its 2023 Alumni Weekend.

The First Pitch Banquet, a newer Aggie baseball tradition instituted by head coach Jim Schlossnagle and staff, is slated for the Ford Hall of Champions inside Kyle Field. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour until the event itinerary starts at 7 p.m.

The night will include dinner, a glimpse at the upcoming 2023 season and a look back on a historic 2022 season along with the presentation of last year’s team awards. More details will be released closer to the banquet date.

Individual tickets are available for $125 each with seating for individual purchases being on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans also can sponsor players; however, sponsorship does not commit a team member to a table.

A limited amount of VIP tables are available to be purchased for $2,500. Each VIP table seats up to 10 people and will be placed in a premium area in front of the stage. Purchases can be made online at the following link: https://aggi.es/3X1yNOI

For more information, or to purchase tickets or tables, please contact Emily Grudt at egrudt@athletics.tamu.edu

Fans have an opportunity to watch the 2023 Aggies in action earlier in the day on Feb. 5 as part of the Maroon & White Scrimmage on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch will be at approximately 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

