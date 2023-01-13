Annual MLK, Jr. Freedom March in Bryan will be held in person this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom March in Bryan will be held in person this year.

The event is organized by the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The MLK March & Program will begin on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to travel from Sadie Thomas Park to the athletic field at Rudder High School.

This year’s guest speaker is Minister Donnie Nelson. Nelson is also a local musician, the founder of Men of Purpose, as well as an educator, and a graduate of Bryan High School.

The following news release was shared with KBTX: – “The Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter (BVAA) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated’s 27th Annual MLK, Jr. Freedom March will travel from Sadie Thomas Park to the athletic field at Rudder High School. Having the program outdoors will allow more people to attend in a safe and socially distanced manner in accordance with the directives from our National Headquarters. We understand that this route is different and may cause an inconvenience for some. Please understand the decision to change venues was difficult, but ultimately, we must comply with all directives for hosting a public event. As you may recall, the last two years were done virtually. BVAA is eager to return to an in-person format, but we do not want to compromise the safety or the integrity of the program. It is our sincere hope that this change does not deter our beloved community from honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King this year and years to come. Please note: Due to this being a BVAA event (Not Bryan I.S.D. or Kemp/Carver), questions or concerns should be directed to the President of BVAA, Jessica McElroy. For more information, you can visit www.bvaadst.com or send an email to mlkmarch@bvaadst.com.”

