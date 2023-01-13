Bryan ISD students recognized for fundraising efforts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local students were recognized for their fundraising efforts for the Bryan ISD Build project.

Three students joined George Beckworth, Long Intermediate School’s Assistant Principal, at Monday’s school board workshop.

The students at Jane Long raised more than $2,000 toward the Build project with a school dance and a “penny challenge” that concluded with Beckworth getting a pie in the face.

The build schedule is still tentative, but a groundbreaking on the house should take place in February. The goal is to hand the keys over to the Quintero-Mendez family in May.

