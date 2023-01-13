Bryan ISD students recognized for fundraising efforts

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local students were recognized for their fundraising efforts for the Bryan ISD Build project.

Three students joined George Beckworth, Long Intermediate School’s Assistant Principal, at Monday’s school board workshop.

The students at Jane Long raised more than $2,000 toward the Build project with a school dance and a “penny challenge” that concluded with Beckworth getting a pie in the face.

The build schedule is still tentative, but a groundbreaking on the house should take place in February. The goal is to hand the keys over to the Quintero-Mendez family in May.

Read more about the district’s Build project here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and other first responders responded Thursday evening to a shooting call at an apartment...
College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex, victim in stable condition
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
New manufacturing and distribution facility coming to Bryan, will create over 100 jobs
Mark Aaron Mason mugshot.
Milam County jury hands down life sentence for man convicted of sexually abusing a child

Latest News

The students raised more than $2,000 toward the Bryan ISD Build project with a school dance and...
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: Bryan ISD students recognized for fundraising efforts
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King event kicks off weekend of remembrance
There are two opportunities to watch the show
Rudder High to present Little Shop of Horrors
Weekend Gardener: Plant dormancy
Weekend Gardener: Plant dormancy