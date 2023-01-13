Bryan police arrest suspects in November homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested two suspects connected to a murder that happened Nov. 30.
Armando Martin Mejia, 21 of Bryan, and Preston Jamal Thurmon, 23 of Bryan, were arrested for the murder of 19-year-old David Lopez.
Police say Lopez was found in a home on the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received reports of a “deceased person inside a residence,” around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30.
Mejia is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder, his bonds total $500,000.
Thurmon is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder, along with possession of marijuana, an open container and driving without a valid drivers license. His bonds total over $502,000.
