Bryan police arrest suspects in November homicide

Preston Thurmon, 23, and Armando Mejia, 21.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested two suspects connected to a murder that happened Nov. 30.

Armando Martin Mejia, 21 of Bryan, and Preston Jamal Thurmon, 23 of Bryan, were arrested for the murder of 19-year-old David Lopez.

Police say Lopez was found in a home on the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received reports of a “deceased person inside a residence,” around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Mejia is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder, his bonds total $500,000.

Thurmon is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder, along with possession of marijuana, an open container and driving without a valid drivers license. His bonds total over $502,000.

