Cameron Man killed in Milam County crash on Wednesday

MINERVA, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Milam County.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva.

Investigators say a 93-year-old man driving a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of US 77. He pulled out in front of a tractor trailer and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the pickup, Stephen McFaull of Cameron, was pronounced dead at the scene.

