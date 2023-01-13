Cameron Man killed in Milam County crash on Wednesday
MINERVA, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Milam County.
It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva.
Investigators say a 93-year-old man driving a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of US 77. He pulled out in front of a tractor trailer and the two vehicles collided.
The driver of the pickup, Stephen McFaull of Cameron, was pronounced dead at the scene.
