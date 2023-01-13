Cameron Man killed in Milam County crash on Wednesday

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINERVA, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Milam County.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva.

Investigators say a 93-year-old man driving a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of US 77. He pulled out in front of a tractor trailer and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the pickup, Stephen McFaull of Cameron, was pronounced dead at the scene.

