Celebrate National Bagel Day at Zeitman’s Grocery Store

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The countdown is on to a delicious holiday. National Bagel Day is Sunday, and it’s a time for bagel lovers to eat their favorite bagels, bake some or give them away. You can also do all three!

Zeitman’s Grocery Store in downtown Bryan is known for its bagels, which are made from an over 130-year-old family recipe. They’re made fresh every morning, and there are about 12 different flavors for customers to enjoy including jalapeno and cheese and cinnamon raisin. There are also multiple spreads including schmear, jalapeno asiago and lemon blueberry.

“We make real bagels here,” Zeitman’s Grocery Store owner Blake Zeitman said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

One of Zeitman’s famous bagels is the Lox-of-Love. It has cold-smoked nova salmon, capers, red onion, fresh tomato and whipped cream cheese.

“I’m really proud of our lox bagel,” Zeitman said. “I think it’s about as close as you’ll come outside of New York.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Another well-known bagel is the Richie Rich, which is named after Zeitman’s stepfather. It has 1/3 pound of thick-cut bacon, two eggs and aged white cheddar.

To celebrate Sunday, the store is offering $1 bagels from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store is located at 220 North Main Street in downtown Bryan.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

You can see the menu and find more information on the store here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.