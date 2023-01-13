College Station City Council passes a resolution for the legislative session

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council approved a list of priorities they hope to see addressed while lawmakers meet in Austin for the 88th Legislative Session.

The resolution listed six priorities: local control, finance, water rights, electricity, growth & development and public safety. This was passed in a 6-1 vote.

Councilmembers Dennis Maloney, Place 6, and William Wright, Place 2, focused on issues that haven’t been seen before.

“Water was a new thing for a lot of people but when you discovered that there are some areas in Texas where they were thinking about pumping water into adjacent states, then we started getting really worried. Because even though we’re the oil center of the universe, water is your most important resource and without it we’re in deep trouble,” Maloney said.

Wright echoed the seriousness of the issue and included issues with the electrical grid.

“The water rights and the electricity, I think it’s paramount to do something with water. It’s only getting worse, it will never get better. Same with electricity. I’m very much in favor of making sure our electrical grid can withstand heat and cold,” Wright said.

Another issue council members were excited to push for was property tax relief. Councilmember Elizabeth Cunha, Place 4, said this issue touches a lot of people.

“We have to set aside more money for our property taxes in our home than we do for our food, than we do for our gas, than we do for our clothes, our medical stuff put together. It is the most expensive line item in our monthly budget,” she said.

Councilmember Bob Yancy, Place 5, was the only dissenting vote.

Another topic at Thursday’s council meeting was the process for Community Development Block Grants.

This is a process to allocate funds to nonprofits that benefit low and moderate-income residents. While this has been a typical process for the council since the 1980s, changes in their partnership with Bryan forced the council to find a new way to allocate funds.

Councilmembers say they want a citizen committee working with staff to find the best way to help local nonprofits. They are also working on the best way to determine who would receive funds, those only in College Station or expand to the county.

The council advised city staff to come back with more input from nonprofits and is hoping to reach out to the City of Bryan for the best way to proceed.

