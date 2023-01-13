College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening at an apartment complex.

The shots were reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard at the Pearl Apartments.

Police say a victim was located and taken to a hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.

