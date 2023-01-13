College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex

Police and other first responders responded Thursday evening to a shooting call at an apartment complex in College Station.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening at an apartment complex.

The shots were reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard at the Pearl Apartments.

Police say a victim was located and taken to a hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.

