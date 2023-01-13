Former A&M quarterback Conner McQueen named Incarnate Word OC

Conner McQueen Incarnate Word offensive coordinator
Conner McQueen Incarnate Word offensive coordinator(Incarnate Word)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner McQueen was named the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Incarnate Word.

McQueen was a backup quarterback for the Aggies from 2012-2016. He was the primary holder on placekicks and named the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year at the Aggies’ annual team banquet as a freshman.

The Cardinals finished 12-2 last season under head coach G.J. Kinne before Kinne left for Texas State. Clint Killough was promoted to the Cardinals’ head coach and McQueen joins his new staff.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and other first responders responded Thursday evening to a shooting call at an apartment...
College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex, victim in stable condition
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
New manufacturing and distribution facility coming to Bryan, will create over 100 jobs
Mark Aaron Mason mugshot.
Milam County jury hands down life sentence for man convicted of sexually abusing a child

Latest News

AmplifyOne course at Mays Business School
Texas A&M Athletics and the Mays Business School kicks off AmplifyOne course
Aggies Seek 4-0 SEC Start in Saturday Matchup with Gamecocks
Stewart named FWAA Freshman All-American
Stewart named FWAA Freshman All-American
Tennessee hands A&M women 6th straight loss 62-50
Tennessee hands A&M women 6th straight loss 62-50