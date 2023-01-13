Former A&M quarterback Conner McQueen named Incarnate Word OC

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner McQueen was named the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Incarnate Word.

McQueen was a backup quarterback for the Aggies from 2012-2016. He was the primary holder on placekicks and named the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year at the Aggies’ annual team banquet as a freshman.

The Cardinals finished 12-2 last season under head coach G.J. Kinne before Kinne left for Texas State. Clint Killough was promoted to the Cardinals’ head coach and McQueen joins his new staff.

First day out on the road- #TheWord is in the city‼️ 210, we’re comin’



Just getting started… 📈 pic.twitter.com/yVy83hmiMy — Conner McQueen (@Conner_McQueen) January 13, 2023

