High egg costs, shortages leave College Station bakery scrambling

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some inflation hiked food costs and supply chain issues have started to become more bearable, but one essential item in most households kitchen’s remains high.

The Consumer Price Index reports egg prices in December of 2022 rose 60% from a year earlier. Experts blame several factors such as unresolved supply chain challenges kicked off by the coronavirus pandemic. But, the main issue is due to the Avian Flu.

According to the USDA, about 60 million birds are gone because of the disease so far. Farmers across the country have had to destroy entire flocks of chickens if one or more of the birds test positive for the avian flu.

The owners of 1541 Pastries and Coffee, Sam and Anel Olmedo, told KBTX they’re facing challenges like never before.

“We decided to open back in 2011 we wanted to be different than other coffee shops. We bake everything we make here,” said Sam Olmedo. “But, right now baking homemade is coming with higher costs. We used to buy eggs and the box held 180 eggs and it was $17 about a year and a half ago. Now, its $67.”

Sam said his bakery prepares at least 99% of their items with eggs.

“Tiramisu, flan, cheesecake, turnovers, we do poblano turnovers which are super popular,” said Sam. “Blueberry muffins, cinnamon rolls, all types of gluten free items. The thing about the shortage of eggs is that there really isn’t any substitute. We are now trying to figure out different ways to keep our kitchen running.”

Now, he often has to drive to Houston for supply he can’t get in Bryan-College Station or from his wholesale partner.

Dennis Jansen, Director of Texas A&M University Private Enterprise Research Center, said according to the Consumer Price Index, the individual price that rose within the last year was eggs.

“In 2015 we had an Avian flu outbreak. This flu outbreak is a lot more contagious since its been spread by wild birds just among flocks of laying hens. There may well be shortages at various grocery stores but in my experience locally, there’s eggs on the shelf but the prices are shockingly expensive compared to what you’re used to,” said Jansen.

Jansen said while looking at the history of the bird flu from 2015, he anticipates things will get back to “normal” at least six months after the flu is contained.

“That means the cost of eggs is expected to remain high, at least in the short term. It’s hard to tell when things will get back to normal,” Jansen said. “As an economist what you’re really talking about is increasing the price of eggs which makes the demand go up. But yes, the bakeries and breakfast restaurants are being hit extremely hard due to the hundreds of eggs they need weekly or even daily.”

