Martin Luther King event kicks off weekend of remembrance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station and Lincoln Recreation Center are hosting their 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Junior event.

This event is intended to bring families together as they remember, reflect and reconnect in honor of Dr. King’s memory. The event is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Recreation Center located at 1000 Eleanor Street in College Station.

There will be a guest speaker, former Lincoln Recreation Supervisor Lance Jackson, music and snacks.

The City is also hosting a community clean up on Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10 around the Lincoln Recreation Center.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.