Park Invited to Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Texas A&M golfer Jennie Park received an invitation to the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Friday.

Park led the team this fall with a 71.60 stroke average and logged three top-10 finishes, helping boost the Aggies into the No. 6 spot on the Golfstat.com rankings heading into the spring.

“I’m so excited to be invited to the Augusta women’s amateur this year,” Park said. “This was one of my biggest goals starting my senior year. It took a lot of patience and hard work to get to where I am today in my golf career and this invite is one of my biggest achievements. I can’t wait to go and compete with the best amateurs around the world and have an experience of a lifetime!”

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur takes place March 29-April 1 with a field of 72 of the world’s best amateurs.

The first 36 holes are contested over two days on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club. The final rounds take place at Augusta National on April 1 and feature the top-30 competitors who made the cut.

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.