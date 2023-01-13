The Queen Theatre extends bar happy hour menu and hours

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Queen Theatre has added to its Crown Bar happy hour menu and extended its happy hour times.

Owner Emily Bell says The Crown Bar’s new happy hour menu will be available next week and has a few new, flavorful additions.

“We are featuring a whole new list of cocktails, [and] a whole little martini section because those are having quite a moment right now,” said Bell.

For those that aren’t into alcoholic beverages, Bell says there’s is something for you too.

“We do have an entire mocktails list. So whether you are 21 or not you can enjoy something delicious at the Crown Bar. They are colorful and fresh.”

In addition to the new drink options, there will be drink specials.

“We have fabulous specials the whole week including half-priced wine,” she added.

According to Bell some of The Crown Bar’s favorite drinks are fresh mojitos of all flavors including classic mint, peach, and blueberry. She says their martinis and margaritas are also a big hit, with the cucumber jalapeno margarita being her favorite.

“It is so good, it’s just a little spicy, so you don’t have to worry about it being too much,” shared Bell.

The Crown Bar is separate from the theatre, and people can go directly to the bar without having to go to the theatre first.

“You can dine and drink without stepping foot in the auditorium,” she explained.

Starting Monday, Jan. 16, the Crown Bar will be open seven days a week. Happy hour will be from 4 to 7 p.m.

