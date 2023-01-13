Rudder High to present Little Shop of Horrors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The world’s most ravenous plant is coming to Rudder High School.

Rudder High School Fine Arts’ production of Little Shop of Horrors opens next week.

The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.

Students have been working in rehearsals since October.

There are two chances to see the show: Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. or Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at Margaret W. Rudder Performing Arts Center at Rudder High School.

The show has some strong language and mature themes so parental guidance is suggested.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. You can purchase tickets at here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.