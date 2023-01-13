Show off your Aggie spirit for the new semester with Aggieland Outfitters

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Spring 2023 semester kicks off Tuesday for Texas A&M students and faculty, and Aggieland Outfitters has everything an Aggie needs to show off their school spirit in the new year.

Sales Associate Avery Van Cleave says Aggieland Outfitters carries a variety of brands such as Hype and Vice and Jon Hart.

“An awesome back to school accessory is anything from Jon Hart. These are based out of San Antonio and we have pretty much any of their items in any color,” shared Van Cleave.

Aggieland Outfitters is popular for their sweat shirts and game day attire. Van Cleave says they are also big on comfortability.

“Sweat shirt and leggings are always a go to,” said Van Cleave.

According to Van Cleave, the store carries clothes and accessories for both women and men.

“We have quite a few unisex items consisting of our sweatshirts and hoodies. Then for men we have brands like Adidas, Columbia, Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, all of those great, trusted brands.”

Van Cleave says Aggieland Outfitters also has demin jackets, hats, sneakers and much more to mix and match all year around.

Aggieland Outfitter gets new items weekly.

For more information visit the Aggieland Outfitters website.

