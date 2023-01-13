Sprint for Thin Mints this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - How fast would you run if we told you that you could win a year’s supply of your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?

On Saturday, January 14, you’ll get that chance at the 5th Annual BCS Thin Mint Sprint 5K and 1M Daisy Dash.

This event was started by Girl Scouts Hailey Hudson and Grace Wolfe as part of their Cadet Silver Project. This year’s race will support the BCS Girl Scout Service Unit that provides scholarships for graduating seniors, Howdy Day Camp scholarships for local Girl Scouts, and membership scholarships for participating adult members.

The 5k race kicks off from the American Momentum Plaza parking lot at 8:20 a.m. The race route can be found here.

This will be a timed race, but don’t worry if you don’t win first place because there will be plenty of cookies at the finish line buffet.

You can find the link to register for the BCS Thin Mint Sprint 5K and 1M Daisy Dash here.

Girl Scout Cookie sales start on Wednesday, January 18 and cookie booths start on Saturday, January 21.

You can find your local Girl Scout troops’ booths by visiting the website here.

