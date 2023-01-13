Tennessee hands A&M women 6th straight loss 62-50

Tennessee hands A&M women 6th straight loss 62-50
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Tennessee Volunteers beat Texas A&M 62-50 Thursday night at Reed Arena. It was the 6th straight loss for Joni Taylor and her Aggie women’s basketball team.

Texas A&M got double figure scoring from Sydney Bowles and Aaliyah Patty who each tossed in 12.

Tennessee won the rebound battle 49-25, and dominated the Aggies in the paint out scoring the Maroon and White 44-12.

Texas A&M did a decent job taking care of the basketball causing Tennessee to turn the ball over 20 times to their 15 turnovers.

Tennessee was lead in scoring by Rickea Jackson who had 22 points while Jordan Horston added 12.

Texas A&M (5-10, 0-5) will step back on its home court at Reed Arena on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip against Mississippi State. That game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 90 north Tuesday afternoon according to Texas DPS.
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90
1 killed after 18-wheeler crashes into roadway construction convoy
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
Stephanie Schelski, 34
Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car

Latest News

Tennessee hands A&M women 6th straight loss 62-50
Tennessee hands A&M women 6th straight loss 62-50
Stewart named FWAA Freshman All-American
Stewart named FWAA Freshman All-American
Two CSISD teams make first appearances at UIL Spirit State Championships
Two CSISD teams make first appearances at UIL Spirit State Championships
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)