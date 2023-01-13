Tennessee hands A&M women 6th straight loss 62-50

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Tennessee Volunteers beat Texas A&M 62-50 Thursday night at Reed Arena. It was the 6th straight loss for Joni Taylor and her Aggie women’s basketball team.

Texas A&M got double figure scoring from Sydney Bowles and Aaliyah Patty who each tossed in 12.

Tennessee won the rebound battle 49-25, and dominated the Aggies in the paint out scoring the Maroon and White 44-12.

Texas A&M did a decent job taking care of the basketball causing Tennessee to turn the ball over 20 times to their 15 turnovers.

Tennessee was lead in scoring by Rickea Jackson who had 22 points while Jordan Horston added 12.

Texas A&M (5-10, 0-5) will step back on its home court at Reed Arena on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip against Mississippi State. That game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

