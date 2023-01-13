Texas A&M Athletics and the Mays Business School kicks off AmplifyOne course

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In 2021 Texas A&M Athletics and the Mays Business school announced their partnership for “AmplifyU”, a program to provide a business education to student-athletes.

This week AmplifyU began it’s second AmplifyOne course taught by sports attorney and sports business consultant Alex Sinatra.

“AmplifyOne is essentially the individual inherent skills that you might need. Personal finance, time management, budgeting, understanding what laws apply to the college athlete,” said Sinatra. “It’s much more of a personal brand building.”

Sinatra is set to co-teach an NIL Law course at Texas A&M’s law school in Forth Worth this spring with Bengal running back Trayveon Williams.

AmplifyOne also teaches student-athletes about NIL law, contract negations and entrepreneurship skills to help translate their athletic and leadership abilities to the business world.

“Athletes are such an employable set of students. They have such great skills, they are hard working,” said the Director of Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute, Janet Parish. “You don’t get to be a division one athlete without working really hard, being super smart and those skills just translate so well to the business world and so I think we’re giving them a real opportunity to network with people who have done it.”

Former Texas A&M football player and Dallas Cowboy, Dat Nguyen, was a guest speaker this week as well.

“I think it’s very impactful,” said Nguyen. “I think if I would have had it during my time here it would have been very beneficial to me as I made the transition from the college level to the professionally or even just to the business world.”

Another AmplifyOne course will kickoff this spring in addition to their first AmplifyAll course.

