‘Tripledemic’ of viruses continues to spread across the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After a busy holiday season, the ‘Tripledemic’ of RSV, Influenza and COVID-19 continues to spread across the Brazos Valley.

The Brazos County Health District reported 157 new COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 11, 2023. That means over 150 new cases have come about in the last seven days. They told KBTX they will continue to monitor flu and COVID-19 cases as the new year progresses to see if spikes come about.

Texas A&M Health Science Center Family Nurse Practitioner, Matt Hoffman, said there are a few factors to blame in this ‘Tripledemic’ we’re living in.

”It really goes back to looking at the history we’ve seen this past year. We had a lot of COVID-19 precautions last year,” said Hoffman. “So, kids who weren’t exposed to RSV, now, they’re exposed and having symptoms. It’s also natural to see a bit of a surge right after the holidays after the traveling and a lot of close gatherings. The changing weather to warm soon is something that could be a main factor to which the illnesses stop spreading, but, it’s hard to say for certain.”

Hoffman said the ‘Tripledemic’ has caused hospital beds across Texas to fill up.

“Based on hospital data from central Texas, we’ve seen that hospital cases from flu have gone up, but, we’re also seeing COVID-19 increasing as well. However, a majority of those tests being done in the hospitals are RSV. "

Hoffman recommends people to stay aware when they feel sick. He says not every case of RSV, COVID-19 and/or the Flu warrants a hospital bed.

“If symptoms get severe, shortness of breath, and symptoms that are rapidly worsening, that’s a patient who needs the emergency room,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the most important thing is knowing how each virus of the ‘Tripledemic’ can be spread.

“With flu, we’re talking about a mixture of droplets along with contact so if someone touches something and they’ve been infected, there’s a potential you’ll be able to catch it as well,” said Hoffman. “With RSV, we see it more contact related. So if there’s a surface a kid has touched and they’ve got it we’ll probably get it as well. With COVID-19, its droplet based. Hand hyenine can’t be emphasized enough.”

Due to this surge in the three respiratory illnesses, one local pharmacy told KBTX the demand for over-the-counter medications is greater than ever.

Bessem Oben, Director at GoldStar Pharmacy, has been in the medical industry for nearly two decades. This winter season has been like no other though, according to Oben.

“I’d say in the beginning of the fall, as in September, we started noticing the [medicine] shortages,” said Oben. “We started noticing the rise in the surge of COVID-19, RSV started a bit early and we were already on our way into flu season.”

Oben said the trifecta of viruses means medication to treat those symptoms is in high demand which makes it difficult to keep her shelves stocked.

“Our stock is of course smaller than usual,” said Oben. “We just try to keep ordering it. Availability is not like it usually is [for] Tylenol, Motrin, your normal pain relievers and fever reducers, cough and cold medications too, as well as some allergy medications.”

Oben told KBTX her best advice to people in need of medicine that isn’t available is to look into generic options instead of big names like ‘Tylenol’.

“This time may be unprecedented but you have resources out there,” said Oben. “Contact your pharmacist and we can help you navigate through this tough time.”

