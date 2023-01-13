United Way of the Brazos Valley: Community Impact Grants available

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The United Way of the Brazos Valley’s Community Impact Grant application is now open to nonprofits.

The Community Impact Grant focuses on health, education and financial stability within each nonprofit. Each Community Impact Grant ranges from $10,000 to $40,000 annually for the two-year cycle.

Kat Gammon, Interim Vice President of Community Impact, told KBTX that during the last application process, the United Way of the Brazos Valley spent $350,000 annually in Community Impact Grants.

“During our last cycle, we had 26 nonprofits that we partnered with,” said Gammon. “This year we don’t have a set number of nonprofits to help. All we know is that we want to help as many as we possibly can. That’s our goal.”

Gammon said there is a training session scheduled for Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. over zoom for those interested in learning more about how to apply.

Applications are due to the United Way of the Brazos Valley by 5 p.m. on Feb. 11.

For a list of current 2021 through 2023 nonprofits involved, click here.

To apply for the Community Impact Grant visit here.

