Washington County man indicted on sexual abuse of a child charge

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man has been indicted on a charge of sexually abusing two children.

A Grand Jury in Washington County handed up an indictment this week for 44-year-old Jarvis Burns on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. The abuse allegedly happened between July 2020 and March 2022.

Burns remains in the Washington County jail with a bond set at $250,000.

