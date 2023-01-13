Weekend Gardener: Plant dormancy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We know sleep is important for humans. Plants also need rest.

“Particularly those woody plants that are deciduous, they need their rest,” said Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M AgriLife. “They go dormant and the way that they get their rest is actually through cold.”

Hartmann said it’s important to consider what you choose to plant at home based on how many hours of cold temperatures are needed.

