Weekend Gardener: Plant dormancy

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We know sleep is important for humans. Plants also need rest.

“Particularly those woody plants that are deciduous, they need their rest,” said Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M AgriLife. “They go dormant and the way that they get their rest is actually through cold.”

Hartmann said it’s important to consider what you choose to plant at home based on how many hours of cold temperatures are needed.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more. You can also find help here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and other first responders responded Thursday evening to a shooting call at an apartment...
College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex, victim in stable condition
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
New manufacturing and distribution facility coming to Bryan, will create over 100 jobs
Mark Aaron Mason mugshot.
Milam County jury hands down life sentence for man convicted of sexually abusing a child

Latest News

There are two opportunities to watch the show
Rudder High to present Little Shop of Horrors
Preston Thurmon, 23, and Armando Mejia, 21.
Bryan police arrest suspects in November homicide
National Bagel Day encourages bagel lovers to eat their favorite bagels, bake some or give them...
Celebrate National Bagel Day at Zeitman’s Grocery Store
Friday Morning Weather Update 1/13
Friday Morning Weather Update 1/13