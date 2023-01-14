Allen Academy sweeps St. Joseph in boys and girls basketball

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Allen Academy the Rams hosting the Eagles in a boys and girls basketball double header.

Up first in the girls game, the Rams took down the Eagles in a nail-biter 41-40 to move to 3-0 in TAPPS 6-2A district play. The Rams were led by Tatiana Butenko with 15 points.

The Allen Academy boys led by Mason Williams with 20 points, dominated the Eagles 50-37. Senior Ben Creighton led the Eagles with 13 points.

