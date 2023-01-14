Brigadier General Joe Ramirez honored at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brigadier General Joe Ramirez was honored Friday night during an event at Miramont Country Club called Brave Heart: Tribute to BG Joe Ramirez.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the museum.

BG Ramirez, a 31-year military veteran, and Texas A&M graduate calls the Bryan-College Station community home.

He was treated to a hero’s arrival as dancers from the Moonlight Dance Floor dance company performed. He and his family walked underneath a sword salute provided by the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets.

“I’m not overwhelmed by a whole lot, but this is truly overwhelming. Obviously [I’m] very honored and humbled by the reception here and all the people that came out I can’t tell you how honored I am tonight,” BG Ramirez said.

BG Ramirez currently serves as the Vice President of Student Affairs at Texas A&M. Prior to that role, he served as the 45th Commandant of the Cadets at Texas A&M.

