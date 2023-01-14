Brigadier General Joe Ramirez honored at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History event

The event is the largest fundraiser for the museum
BG Joe Ramirez honored at BVMNH event
BG Joe Ramirez honored at BVMNH event(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brigadier General Joe Ramirez was honored Friday night during an event at Miramont Country Club called Brave Heart: Tribute to BG Joe Ramirez.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the museum.

BG Ramirez, a 31-year military veteran, and Texas A&M graduate calls the Bryan-College Station community home.

He was treated to a hero’s arrival as dancers from the Moonlight Dance Floor dance company performed. He and his family walked underneath a sword salute provided by the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets.

“I’m not overwhelmed by a whole lot, but this is truly overwhelming. Obviously [I’m] very honored and humbled by the reception here and all the people that came out I can’t tell you how honored I am tonight,” BG Ramirez said.

BG Ramirez currently serves as the Vice President of Student Affairs at Texas A&M. Prior to that role, he served as the 45th Commandant of the Cadets at Texas A&M.

