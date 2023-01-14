Bryan boys fall to Harker Heights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team lost to Harker Heights 79-45 Friday night at Viking Gym. The Vikings fall to 16-9 and 2-2 in district play.

The Knights jumped out to a 19-2 lead thanks to their fullcourt press and didn’t look back.

The Vikings were led by Chris Maxey with 15 points and 7 rebounds. TJ Johnson added 11 points and 7 rebounds, and Jacob Walker chipped in 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Bryan will host Temple on Tuesday.

