Burton product Dee Winters declares for NFL Draft

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - TCU linebacker and former Burton Panther Dee Winters announced he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Winters recently helped lead the Horned Frogs to the National Championship game and a 13-2 record his senior year. In his four years at TCU, he tallied 246 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions, and scored 2 defensive touchdowns.

At Burton High School, Winters was named the District 13-2A-II Co-Most Valuable Player as a junior and selected as the District 13-2A-II MVP his sophomore year.

