College Station residents clean up local recreation center and surrounding area

Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning...
Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area.(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area.

The community clean-up was part of the City of College Station’s and the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King Day celebrations. It took place at the Lincoln Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. It invited those 14 and older to help pick up trash around the recreation center and the surrounding area.

Cheletia Johnson, a supervisor with the Lincoln Recreation Center, said it’s important to make sure local neighborhoods are taken care of.

“Just making sure that there’s no trash at the playground and people feel safe coming into the neighborhood,” Johnson said.

Despite the cool weather, Johnson said there was a good turn out which was bigger than she expected. She said it’s important that the community get involved because it’s difficult for the city staff to get to everything.

“I think when you are taking care of your community you take more pride in making sure that it’s cleaned,” Johnson said.

At the end of the day, Johnson said what was key was showing that everybody could serve.

“I think because we are doing this honor of Dr. King, he said it didn’t matter your age, your education level as long as you get out there and serve and service can be anything,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the city will continue celebrating Dr. King for two more weeks with events on the city’s website.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped.
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
Police and other first responders responded Thursday evening to a shooting call at an apartment...
College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex, victim in stable condition
Preston Thurmon, 23, and Armando Mejia, 21.
Bryan police arrest suspects in November homicide
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Police investigate after Dallas Zoo’s missing leopard is found

Latest News

Eastern portions of the Brazos Valley being monitored for Severe Weather on Wednesday.
Monitoring Wednesday’s chance for severe weather
Highlights: College Station vs Brenham
Highlights: College Station vs Brenham
Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped.
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
Allen Academy vs St Joseph girls basketball
Allen Academy vs St Joseph girls basketball