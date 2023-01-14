College Station residents clean up local recreation center and surrounding area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area.

The community clean-up was part of the City of College Station’s and the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King Day celebrations. It took place at the Lincoln Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. It invited those 14 and older to help pick up trash around the recreation center and the surrounding area.

Cheletia Johnson, a supervisor with the Lincoln Recreation Center, said it’s important to make sure local neighborhoods are taken care of.

“Just making sure that there’s no trash at the playground and people feel safe coming into the neighborhood,” Johnson said.

Despite the cool weather, Johnson said there was a good turn out which was bigger than she expected. She said it’s important that the community get involved because it’s difficult for the city staff to get to everything.

“I think when you are taking care of your community you take more pride in making sure that it’s cleaned,” Johnson said.

At the end of the day, Johnson said what was key was showing that everybody could serve.

“I think because we are doing this honor of Dr. King, he said it didn’t matter your age, your education level as long as you get out there and serve and service can be anything,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the city will continue celebrating Dr. King for two more weeks with events on the city’s website.

