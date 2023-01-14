BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -D & the Situation joined First News at Four on January 13 for Free Music Friday.

D & the Situation first started to form in 2018.

Now, they perform their songs all over the region, including from their newly released EP called “Hard for You”.

The band is playing at Mo’s Irish Pub this Saturday from 7-11 p.m.

It’s free and anyone is welcome to come out.

D & the Situation performed the song “Wasn’t Room for Three” on First News at Four. Watch their full performance in the player below.

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)

