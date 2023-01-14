Monitoring Wednesday’s chance for severe weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The next cold front is expected to move through the Brazos Valley on Wednesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center is already monitoring the easternmost parts of the Brazos Valley for a chance of severe weather. The SPC tagged this chance five days out, which means that weather models are showing at least some cohesiveness. However, the chance for strong and damaging severe weather here in the Brazos Valley is relatively low.

Wednesday's cold front brings slight chance for rain and thunderstorms. (KBTX Weather)

Locally, the Brazos Valley could see strong winds, heavy rainfall, and a couple of rumbles of thunder. However, the energy required for thunderstorm growth will not be available west of I-45 come Wednesday. The atmosphere will not be able to support the vertical growth of strong thunderstorms. The energy required is east of I-45 and in Louisiana.

The cold front will drop high temperatures into the high 60s and low temperatures into the upper 40s. Another front is expected to drop temperatures even further on Friday evening into Saturday morning. High temperatures will stabilize around the low 60s by next weekend.

Watching two different cold fronts (KBTX Weather)

If the temperature does climb to 80 degrees on Wednesday, that will be one degree shy of the record. The highest temperature ever recorded on January 18th at Easterwood Airport was in 2000. The thermometer read 81 degrees.

