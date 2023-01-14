RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night.

“You have to be cautious. There are no glow sticks or glow beams or anything that shows where you’re getting ready to turn.”

Gaines, who is working on obtaining a bachelor’s degree in accounting, says the only light near that area is illuminated by the RELLIS sign and the parking lot.

Students are also concerned with the amount of people that are enrolling at RELLIS.

They say if the issue doesn’t get resolved, more students might be prone to car accidents due to the lack of lighting.

“We’re constantly getting new students in,” said Gaines. “It’s very difficult right now when there’s nothing out there.”

TxDOT-Bryan District is in charge of installing the street lights in the area.

Public Information Officer Bob Colwell says in a statement obtained by KBTX they are looking into the issue.

“We appreciate this being brought to our attention. We will investigate the need of additional devices and lighting as development continues to grow in this area. The safety of drivers on Texas roadways is TxDOT’s top priority.”

