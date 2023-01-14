Sul Ross Elementary hosts STEM activity for students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sul Ross Elementary students had a special, and educational, visit on Friday.

Third and fourth graders at Sul Ross Elementary welcomed the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) to campus. TAME brought a trailer, otherwise known as a Trailblazer, filled with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) related activities.

Students had the opportunity to learn more about energy, biotechnology, weather and much more.

One third grade student named Zanae said learning from the activities in the Trailblazer was the highlight of her day.

“There’s a lot of fun stuff and I’m glad to be here,” said Zanae. “I really like weather but not only that but the medical thing where we could see special things. I hope they come again.”

