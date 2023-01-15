1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub

“It looks like over 50 shots were fired here, which is a very scary situation considering there’s a mobile food truck here and the number of patrons outside.”
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - At least four people were injured and one other person was killed Sunday morning after a group of people pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center and opened fire on patrons standing outside a club.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive on the northwest side of Harris County outside the Houston city limits.

“It looks like over 50 shots were fired here, which is a very scary situation considering there’s a mobile food truck here and the number of patrons outside,” Gonzalez said.

The victims were two men and three women and the motive isn’t clear.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for witnesses and surveillance footage to help them identify any possible suspects.

Those with information are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped.
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
Students that attend RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time
RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and an egg shortage.
High egg costs, shortages leave College Station bakery scrambling
Eastern portions of the Brazos Valley being monitored for Severe Weather on Wednesday.
Monitoring Wednesday’s chance for severe weather
Preston Thurmon, 23, and Armando Mejia, 21.
Bryan police arrest suspects in November homicide

Latest News

1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub
Aggie women's basketball hosts Mississippi State Sunday
Aggie women's basketball hosts Mississippi State Sunday
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 1/14
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 1/14
Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning...
College Station residents clean up local recreation center and surrounding area