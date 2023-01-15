College Station Cheer competes at UIL State Spirit Championships

KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cheer Team advanced and competed in the UIL 5A DI State Spirit Championship Finals on Saturday.

The Cougars finished 13th with a composite score of 83.70 in the finals.

5A DI State Championship Final Results

Friendswood 93.63

Lamar Fulshear 93.07

McKinney North 91.17

Magnolia 90.13

Comal Smithson Valley 89.80

Cedar Park 89.40

North Richland Hills Birdville 89.23

Frisco Reedy 87.50

Granbury 86.67

Cleburne 86.57

Buda Hays 86.30

Lake Belton 85.87

College Station 85.70

Frisco Lone Star 85.17

Boerne Champion 84.73

Comal Canyon 84.63

Georgetown 84.50

Humble Kingwood Park 83.27

McAllen Rowe 82.73

Midlothian 77.47

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped.
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
Police and other first responders responded Thursday evening to a shooting call at an apartment...
College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex, victim in stable condition
Preston Thurmon, 23, and Armando Mejia, 21.
Bryan police arrest suspects in November homicide
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Police investigate after Dallas Zoo’s missing leopard is found

Latest News

COLLEGE STATION STATE SPIRIT
COLLEGE STATION STATE SPIRIT
KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
DEE WINTERS DECLARES FOR DRAFT
DEE WINTERS DECLARES FOR DRAFT
Texas USA Wrestling hosts 2023 Houston Nationals & Club War Duals in Bryan-College Station
Texas USA Wrestling hosts 2023 Houston Nationals & Club War Duals in Bryan-College Station