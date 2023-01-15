College Station Cheer competes at UIL State Spirit Championships

FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cheer Team advanced and competed in the UIL 5A DI State Spirit Championship Finals on Saturday.

The Cougars finished 13th with a composite score of 83.70 in the finals.

5A DI State Championship Final Results

Friendswood 93.63

Lamar Fulshear 93.07

McKinney North 91.17

Magnolia 90.13

Comal Smithson Valley 89.80

Cedar Park 89.40

North Richland Hills Birdville 89.23

Frisco Reedy 87.50

Granbury 86.67

Cleburne 86.57

Buda Hays 86.30

Lake Belton 85.87

College Station 85.70

Frisco Lone Star 85.17

Boerne Champion 84.73

Comal Canyon 84.63

Georgetown 84.50

Humble Kingwood Park 83.27

McAllen Rowe 82.73

Midlothian 77.47

